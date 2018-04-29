Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom meet Pope Francis

Pop star Katy Perry and her former boyfriend, English actor Orlando Bloom, appear to have reconciled as they shared an audience with Pope Francis Saturday in Vatican City.

“Honored to be in the presence of His Holiness [Pope Francis’] compassionate heart and inclusivity,” the “Rise” singer, 33, wrote on Twitter and Instagram early Sunday, Eastern Daylight Time. She went on to thank the philanthropic the Cura Foundation as well Bob Roth, CEO of the philanthropic Lynch Foundation, “for making it all possible.”

On both platforms, Perry posted a photo of Pope Francis, 81, smiling at her as she, dressed in black with a hat and veil, placed her hand atop his. Bloom, 41, wearing a black suit and black tie, stands alongside Perry, smiling.

“What an amazing picture,” singer Josh Groban tweeted to Perry in reply. Neither Bloom nor the pontiff commented on social media about the audience. Pope Francis’ most recent tweet, on Sunday, read, “Do we really want peace? Then let’s ban all weapons so we don’t have to live in fear of war.”

Perry also posted a video on her Instagram Stories, saying, “Happy Saturday, everyone. I’m here in Rome at the Vatican about to speak on meditation,” according to a transcript by People magazine. Also with her were her mother, Mary Hudson, and Bloom, whom Perry called “my darling.”

“American Idol” judge Perry and Bloom, whose films include the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Lord of the Rings” franchises, had dated for roughly a year before a joint representative announced their breakup on Feb. 28, 2017.

Perry hinted at a reconciliation last Monday when, following recent sightings of her and Bloom together, she told “Entertainment Tonight,” “I have been spoken for and . . . I’m very happy!”