Katy Perry reveals she's expecting child with Orlando Bloom

Pop star Katy Perry, who's engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, obliquely announced her pregnancy early Thursday with a music video showing her looking visibly pregnant, and lyrics alluding to wearing wedding white, saying "I do" and starting a family.

"Let's just say it's gonna be a jam packed summer … ," tweeted the 35-year-old singer behind such No. 1 hits as "Dark Horse," "Firework" and "Roar," linking to the video for her new "Never Worn White." The clip, which garnered nearly 7.6 million views in the first 17 hours after posting at midnight, includes such marriage-minded lyrics as "I've never worn white / But I wanna get it right / Yeah, I really wanna try with you … 'Cause I really wanna say, 'I do.' " The clip ends with Perry cradling her belly, evoking a Madonna in a flowing diaphanous gown.

In a subsequent pair of tweets, she added, "omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore … or carry around a big purse lol."

"The Lord of the Rings" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise star Bloom, 43, also appeared to respond indirectly, posting on his Instagram Stories account Thursday a page from Daisaku Ikeda's book "Buddhism Day by Day," reading in part, "Our lives are clusters of blessings. Lasting happiness never comes from the outside. Everything of value emanates from our own being. … It is the recognition that the infinite horizon of the cosmos exists right here within the self. One's life opens out toward the cosmos and is enfolded in it; at the same time, one's life encompasses the entire cosmos."

This would be Perry's first child and Bloom's second. He has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Perry and Bloom had begun an on-and-off relationship in January 2016. They announced on social media last year that they had become engaged that Valentine's Day.

Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from October 2010 to July 2012. She had fended off pregnancy rumors that began in November 2011 when she declared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that, "I would love to have children. . . . If it doesn't hurt the first time. I'll keep popping them out."