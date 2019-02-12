TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
42° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Shoes pulled from Katy Perry line after blackface criticism

 The singer says she was saddened when she learned they were being compared to blackface and were "immediately removed" from the company's website.

Katy Perry arrives at MusiCares Person of the

Katy Perry arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton in Los Angeles on Feb. 8. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Katy Perry's fashion line has pulled two types of shoes after some people compared them to blackface.

The Ora Face Block Heel and Rue Face Slip-On Loafers were released last summer in nine different colors. They included protruding eyes, nose and red lips.

In a statement released Tuesday by the singer and company, they said the shoes were "envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism." The singer says she was saddened when she learned they were being compared to blackface and were "immediately removed" from the company's website.

Perry's is the latest company to withdraw products after they were compared to blackface. Gucci took a sweater off the market last week and Prada removed a series of accessories that resembled black monkeys with red lips in December.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Jussie Smollett attends the Fox Networks Group programming 'Empire' star to talk on 'GMA' in first interview after attack
Bryan Cranston as Walter White on AMC's " These are the TV shows LIers love to watch
Albert Finney, the charismatic Academy Award-nominated British actor Recent notable deaths
Terry Crews attends The 2019 Makers Conference 'America's Got Talent' names new host, judges
Lady Gaga, left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama's Grammy pop-up didn't impress mom
Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" is returning to Resistance key as 'Handmaid's Tale' returns for season 3