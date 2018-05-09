Katy Perry extends olive branch to Taylor Swift

Katy Perry, who a year agoacknowledged and said she would like to end a long-running feud with fellow pop star Taylor Swift, extended a literal olive branch to her colleague Tuesday.

"So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," Swift, 28, who opened her "Reputation" tour Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona, posted in a seven-second Instagram Stories video that was reposted on fan pages. "This means so much to me," she added.

The video shows an olive branch, a white envelope sealed with a puppy sticker, and a partly visible, handwritten note from Perry, reading, "Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us. I really want to clear the air." The obscured next sentence includes the words "deeply sorry for.” Superimposed are the words "Thank You Katy" and an emoji with two hearts.

The Tumblr fan site SwiftMusicInMyMind posted in all caps, "Katy sent Taylor an olive branch and I looked up the symbolism behind it and Im crying that was so sweet wow." Another fan site, Taylor Swift Updates, noted, "Taylor liked a post on tumblr about the symbolism of peace in the olive branch that Katy Perry sent her."

Neither singer has commented on their respective social-media accounts.

On "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special" last May, Perry, 33, responded to host James Corden's inquiry about the purported feud by responding, "That's true. There's a situation." She went on to say Swift had "started it and it's time for her to finish it."

The contretemps came to light with a 2014 Rolling Stone interview in which Swift said her song "Bad Blood” was about an unnamed, arena-level female singer. "It had to do with business," she said. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."

In July 2013, dancers Lockhart Brownlie, Scott Myrick and Leah Adler left Swift's Red tour midway to join a newly launching tour by Perry, with whom they had toured in 2011. "We were with Katy for two and a half years, she's like family to us, so we were, like, 'absolutely,' " Brownlie explained to Tasmanian newspaper The Examiner in December 2013.

In June, Perry said of Swift on Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global Podcast, "I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's actually like, I think it's time. … And I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, 'Yeah, well we can do this.' "