Rapper Kanye West has donated $150,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for the family of security guard Jemel Roberson, who was killed by police Nov. 11 while subduing a suspect in a bar shooting.

On Saturday, a GoFundMe page created by Katie Fromm-Bogacki of Naperville, Illinois, on behalf of the guard's mother, Beatrice Roberson, received 10 donations of $15,000 each credited to West, 41. Bart Jackson, a spokesman for the crowdfunding site, confirmed to Newsday that West had made the contributions.

Created the day of the shooting, the page had raised roughly $311,000, more than double its goal of $150,000, in seven days from more than 5,000 backers.

West has not commented on Twitter, his sole social-media platform.

Eyewitness Dorian Myrickes, 43, a fellow security guard at Manny's Blue Room Lounge in the Chicago suburb of Robbins, Illinois, told the Chicago Tribune that a fight had broken out among patrons in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 11. Myrickes, the 26-year-old Roberson and four other guards were ushering the fighters out the side and front doors when one of those patrons began firing a gun, as did a second man almost immediately afterward.

When officers from the neighboring town of Midlothian quickly arrived, said Myrickes, Roberson was holding a suspect facedown on the ground at gunpoint by the side door. An officer then ordered Roberson to drop the gun. While accounts of what transpired next differ, Roberson was shot multiple times and died of his wounds. The officer who fired on him was placed on administrative leave. Roberson's mother has filed a lawsuit against that officer and the village of Midlothian.