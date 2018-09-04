With his romantic comedy "Destination Wedding" opening Friday, Keanu Reeves has been posing for photos with newlyweds.

One instance occurred on the final weekend of August, said HuffingtonPost.com, when the wedding party for Leslie Walker and Jarrod Camara spotted Reeves, 54, at the bar in the Santa Cruz, California, hotel the Dream Inn where the ceremony was taking place, and he agreed to a photo.

"My brother went over and Keanu got right up and shook everyone's hands and then did that awesome pose for the picture," sibling Jordan Camara told the website. "He was just as calm and cool as you would think he'd be and he was happy to take a picture with them."

On Aug. 22, a Scottish kilt store tweeted a photo of Reeves with a couple in front of 110 Central Park S. in Manhattan.

"Moray & Maura recently got hitched in New York and were #photobombed by a rather scruffy chap passing by," the shop said jocularly, noting the groom was wearing one of its kilts.