Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Pugliese engaged

Keegan-Michael Key and fiancée Elisa Pugliese revealed the

Keegan-Michael Key and fiancée Elisa Pugliese revealed the news on Twitter Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly / Matt Winkelmeyer

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key and producer Elisa Pugliese are engaged.

“She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place. I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!” Key, 46, tweeted Tuesday.

After “Mr. Robot” star Christian Slater tweeted to the couple, “Couldn’t be happier for the both of you. Sending love,” New York City native Pugliese replied, “Thank you and much love to you!” This is Key’s second marriage; he wed dialect coach Cynthia Blaise in December 1998, and filed for divorce on New Year’s Eve 2015.

Key shared a 2016 Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Emmy Award as an executive producer of his and Jordan Peele’s Comedy Central show, “Key & Peele” (2012-15).

