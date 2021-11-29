TODAY'S PAPER
Keira Knightley quarantining with family after contracting COVID

Actor Keira Knightley, who is fully vaccinated, says

Actor Keira Knightley, who is fully vaccinated, says she has a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actor Keira Knightley says she and her family are quarantining in their London home after having all contracted COVID-19.

In a remote-video interview with Stella, the Sunday magazine of the U.K. newspaper The Daily Telegraph, the two-time Academy Award nominee, 36, said, "I've got COVID and I'm feeling pretty rubbish." She is suffering a breakthrough case after having been double vaccinated, the magazine said.

Her husband, musician James Righton, 38, is asymptomatic and "being very smug about it — he is convinced it's because he's one of those cold-water swimmers and I'm not," Knightley said. She gave no indication how symptomatic are the couple's two daughters, 6-year-old Edie and 2-year-old Delilah.

"Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise-star Knightley, who earned Oscar nominations for "Pride & Prejudice" (2005) and "The Imitation Game" (2014), stars in the apocalyptic horror-seriocomedy "Silent Night," opening Friday.

