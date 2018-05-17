Former Mets great and current Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez says he used to have a relationship with reality-TV star Luann de Lesseps of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Characterizing it as "friends with benefit," Hernandez, 64, said on Bravo's show "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Wednesday night that he and de Lesseps, who turned 53 on Thursday, had been together for "a brief moment" at some unspecified time "before she was a countess."

Sag Harbor resident de Lesseps was married to international businessman Count Alexandre de Lesseps, part of the French aristocracy, from 1993 to 2009. The two have two children, son Noel and daughter Victoria.

"I met her in Manhattan somewhere, I forget, and she was absolutely gorgeous," recalled Hernandez. "I chased her like a hound." When Cohen asked, "And you got her?," the former first baseman — part of the 1986 Mets World Series championship team -- replied, "When they waved me home from third!"

When told de Lesseps has a home in Sag Harbor, as does he, Hernandez said jokingly, "Maybe I'll run into her in Sag Harbor," adding, "It's game on!"

Hernandez also said, in response to a question about the most famous person he had ever dated, that it was four-time Academy Award nominee Marsha Mason (1977's "The Goodbye Girl" and most recently a recurring guest on "The Middle" and "Grace and Frankie").

In response to a phone-in question about whether he preferred sex before or after a game, Hernandez quipped, "It depends if it's a day or a night game.”

De Lesseps' spokesman did not return a Newsday request for comment, and de Lesseps has not commented on social media.

After her first marriage, de Lesseps wed businessman Tom D'Agostino on New Year's Eve 2016, stripping her of her countess title. She announced the following Aug. 3 that they were separating, and the couple divorced shortly afterward.