EntertainmentCelebrities

Kelly Clarkson had appendix removed after hosting awards

Kelly Clarkson, left, and Paula Abdul appear on

Kelly Clarkson, left, and Paula Abdul appear on stage at the conclusion of the show at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.  Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Kelly Clarkson had her appendix removed soon after hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

The 37-year-old tweeted she "may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain." She flew home to Los Angeles after Wednesday night's show in Las Vegas and had surgery on Thursday.

Despite the pain, Clarkson performed her new song, "Broken & Beautiful," and opened the awards show with a medley of some of the year's biggest hits. It was the second year in a row that she hosted the awards.

Clarkson tweeted she's "feeling awesome."

She closed her tweet with a hashtag of the showbiz mantra: "TheShowMustGoOn."

By The Associated Press

