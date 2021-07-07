Kelly Clarkson has asked a court to officialize her pending divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock ahead of the financial issues still to be resolved.

Multiple outlets say they have obtained a copy of the filing, made in a Los Angeles court either Thursday (per People magazine and NBC's "Today") or Friday (per TMZ.com and the syndicated "Entertainment Tonight"). According to the reports, singer, daytime talk-show host and "The Voice" coach Clarkson, 39, has asked a Los Angeles judge for a "bifurcated divorce," a standard request made for such reasons as a desire to remarry quickly, to file taxes as a single person or to move on while outstanding items wend their way through a court for months or years.

In a declaration, Today.com said, the pop star added they each "deserve the opportunity to build a new life." "Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Blackstock) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down," the document reads. "No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time."

Neither Clarkson's representative nor her attorney responded to Newsday requests for clarification or comment. Clarkson, a three-time Grammy Award winner and the inaugural "American Idol" winner in 2002, has not commented on social media. Blackstock, 44, has no verified social media.

Clarkson and Blackstock, who is the son of Clarkson's former manager, married in October 2013, and Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. In November, the court granted her primary custody of her and Blackstock's children, daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5. Blackstock has two children from a previous marriage, daughter Savannah, 19, and son Seth, 14.

TMZ reported in November that Blackstock has challenged his and Clarkson's prenuptial agreement, asking the court for $301,000 in monthly spousal support, $135,000 in monthly child support and $2 million in attorney's fees. Additionally, according to public documents obtained by Newsday, Blackstock's Starstruck Management Group sued Clarkson on Sept. 29 for "non-fraud/negligence breach of contract/warranty," alleging unpaid management fees. The next hearing on that suit is a nonappearance case review set for Nov. 15.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show," which premiered in syndication in 2019, last month won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, with Clarkson herself winning for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.