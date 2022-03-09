Singer and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson has finalized her divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock, with whom she has two children. Clarkson had been declared legally single in August while outstanding financial issues were being resolved.

According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by TheBlast.com, the 39-year-old Clarkson will pay Blackstock, 45, a one-time sum of $1,326,161. He also will receive $115,000 a month in spousal support through January 2024, and $45,601 monthly in child support for daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5.

Clarkson, who lives in Los Angeles, takes full possession of the former couple's Montana ranch, where Blackstock may reside until June, paying rent. She continues to have primary custody of the children. Clarkson will pay Blackstock $50,000 for the children's private air travel for visitation until they receive COVID-19 vaccinations, the settlement stipulated. after which they will travel first class on commercial flights.

Among other details, Clarkson will receive "all guns acquired prior and during the marriage" as well as a Ford Bronco SUV, a Ford F-250 pickup truck, and a Porsche Cayenne automobile; a Can-Am 4-wheeler all-terrain vehicle; the family pets; and a baby grand piano. Blackstock will get, among other items, two other pickup trucks, an ATV and snowmobiles, as well as the former couple's "farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses."

Their property in Tennessee will be sold at auction.

Clarkson and Blackstock, who is the son of Clarkson's former manager, married in October 2013. After she filed for divorce in June 2020, Blackstock subsequently challenged their prenuptial agreement. Additionally, his Starstruck Management sued Clarkson for "non-fraud/negligence breach of contract/warranty," alleging unpaid management fees. The next conference in that case is scheduled for March 23, according to a court document obtained by Newsday.

Separately, the singer last month filed to have "Clarkson" dropped from her name and be legally Kelly Brianne, using her middle name. She would continue to use "Clarkson" professionally.

Representatives for Clarkson, a three-time Grammy Award winner and the inaugural "American Idol" champion in 2002, and for Blackstock did not respond to Newsday requests for comment.