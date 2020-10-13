Kelly Clarkson opens up on divorce's impact on her kids

Singer, daytime talk-show host and "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson is opening up about how her impending divorce is affecting her and her children.

"Y'know, it's just that one day where you were like, 'Wow, this has really, like, forever changed,' and it's not just my heart that's forever changed, there's other little hearts involved," she said Monday on the entertainment-news program "Extra."

Clarkson, 38, and her estranged husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, 43, are the parents of daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. Clarkson also is stepmother to Blackstock's two children from a previous marriage, daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 13. Clarkson and Blackstock, the son of her former manager, married in October 2013, and Clarkson filed for divorce this June.

"I've really great family and friends that are there for me," she told "Extra," "but I think the difficult thing for me is that it's a very hard thing to navigate — to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids that you adore and they're the most important thing to you."

Toward doing so, added the three-time Grammy Award winner and inaugural "American Idol" champion in 2002, "We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists, because we want to do it right. I definitely want to do it right. Y'know, everyone's sad and it's OK to be sad," she allowed. "It's really hard, but it's what it is."

The NBC singing competition "The Voice" — starring coaches Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and hosted by Carson Daly — returns Monday for season 19. Clarkson's namesake syndicated talk show airs locally weekdays on WNBC/4.