Kelly Clarkson's six-year marriage to Brandon Blackstock has hit a sour note. On June 4, the pop star and talk show host, 38, filed for divorce from her husband in Los Angeles according to documents obtained by The Blast. The filing has since been confirmed by other news outlets.

The couple, who were wed in October 2013, have daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 3. Music manager Blackstock, 43, has two children — Seth, 14, and Savannah, 18 — from a previous marriage.

Clarkson, who shot to fame after winning "American Idol" in 2002 and is now a coach on "The Voice," has not commented about the filing on social media. She and Blackstock met in 2006 and got engaged six years later.