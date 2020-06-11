TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson were married in

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson were married in October 2013. Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Kelly Clarkson's six-year marriage to Brandon Blackstock has hit a sour note. On June 4, the pop star and talk show host, 38, filed for divorce from her husband in Los Angeles according to documents obtained by The Blast. The filing has since been confirmed by other news outlets.

The couple, who were wed in October 2013, have daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 3. Music manager Blackstock, 43, has two children — Seth, 14, and Savannah, 18 — from a previous marriage.

Clarkson, who shot to fame after winning "American Idol" in 2002 and is now a coach on "The Voice," has not commented about the filing on social media. She and Blackstock met in 2006 and got engaged six years later.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Jack David, of Huntington, a finalist on "American LI teen competes in 'American Ninja Warrior Junior' finals
Jessica Knutson, and her daughter Abigail, 3, place 'Live PD' dropped by A&E on heels of 'Cops' cancellation
Family members in the TLC show " Unpolished" TLC's 'Unpolished' begins filming second season
Lisa Vanderpump said on Instagram that she Lisa Vanderpump responds to 'Vanderpump Rules' firings
Tom Brittney (l) as Will Davenport and Robson 'Grantchester': Still as gentle as a summer shower
Freddy Miyares, Chris Chalk, Jharrel Jerome, Justin Cunningham, Our critic's picks: 11 shows that enlighten viewers on racial injustice
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search