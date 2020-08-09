TV personality Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne and "The Talk," co-host Sharon Osbourne, is at last speaking out about the weight loss she has showcased without comment on her Instagram account.

In the comments section of an Aug. 3 post of herself captioned, "Today I'm feeling #Gucci," the 35-year-old Kelly Osbourne responded to Olivia TuTram, better known as Instagram star Mama Mai and the mother of "The Real" co-host Jeannie Mai. "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight," Mama Mai wrote.

"[T]hat's right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it? Kaakakaka," Osbourne wrote, ending with an apparent onomatopoeia for a rooster's triumphant crowing.

Then on Saturday, Osbourne posted an Instagram Stories photo of a Nieman Marcus clothing tag that listed the undetermined piece of apparel's size as 26 (the equivalent of a U.S. size 2). "Yes … I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!” wrote Osbourne across it in all capital letters.

Since at least July 10, Osbourne has been posting social-media images of herself looking much more svelte than as previously seen on such reality series as "The Osbournes" (2002-2005), "Project Catwalk" (2007-08) and "Osbournes Reloaded" (2009), or the panel-discussion show "Fashion Police" (2010-2015). In 2009 she had slimmed down 20 pounds, said Women's Health magazine, while competing on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" season 9.

Osbourne has remained mum with commenters asking for her diet regimen or other weight-loss techniques.