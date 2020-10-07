Kelly Rowland pregnant with her second child

"Coffee" singer and former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland is expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Rowland, 39, says in the new issue of Women's Health that she and her spouse of six years had been "loosely" discussing expanding their family, "then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens.' " The singer quickly became pregnant, she said. "And being able to have a child … I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

The four-time Grammy Award winner, who debuted her baby bump on the magazine's cover and in a photo spread for the interview, added jocularly, "I was thinking, Oh my God, my fans are gonna be so disappointed. … They wanted an album first, but they got a baby! And I was like, 'I have to figure this out so they get both.' "

The last of her four studio albums came out in 2013, although she dropped a three-song EP, "The Kelly Rowland Edition," last year.

Rowland and Weatherspoon are the parents of son Titan, who turns 6 next month.