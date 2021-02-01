Kelly Rowland welcomes second child

Singer and former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, have welcomed their second child together.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful," Rowland wrote on Twitter and Instagram. Among those commenting on the latter post were Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, businesswoman and Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Kimora Lee Simmons, actress and Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe, actresses Busy Philipps and Gabrielle Union, singer and reality-TV star Tamar Braxton and model Ashley Graham.

Four-time Grammy Award winner Rowland, who turns 40 on Feb. 11, and her husband are also the parents of son Titan, 6.