TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
67° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Actor Ken Jeong interrupts comedy set to assist audience member having seizure

Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived.

Actor Ken Jeong at the Hilton Universal City

Actor Ken Jeong at the Hilton Universal City in California on April 30. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Amanda Edwards

By The Associated Press
Print

PHOENIX — Ken Jeong's medical degree is nothing to laugh at.

The comedian's training came in handy Saturday when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix.

The actor's representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that Jeong, 48, and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the woman's identity or condition.

Jeong has appeared in "The Hangover" movie franchise and TV's "Dr. Ken" and "Community."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

"American Idol" contestant Jurnee will perform on the 'American Idol' tour returning to LI
Saxophonist Charles Neville, best known for decades of Recent notable deaths
Adult film star Stormy Daniels on "Saturday Night Stormy Daniels mocks Donald Trump on 'SNL'
Actor Don Cheadle, right, learns about groundwater supply Three documentaries to inspire sustainability
Jeffrey Tambor has denied harassment claims made against Tambor to appear in new 'Arrested Development' season
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a When, where to watch royal wedding coverage on TV