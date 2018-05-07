PHOENIX — Ken Jeong's medical degree is nothing to laugh at.

The comedian's training came in handy Saturday when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix.

The actor's representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that Jeong, 48, and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the woman's identity or condition.

Jeong has appeared in "The Hangover" movie franchise and TV's "Dr. Ken" and "Community."