TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 25° Good Evening
Few Clouds 25° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kendall Jenner closes down her app

“My goals and priorities are changing,” says the reality-TV star/model.

Kendall Jenner at a Harper's Bazaar event in

Kendall Jenner at a Harper's Bazaar event in New York on Sept. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Reality-TV star and model Kendall Jenner, of E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” clan, has closed down her app, in which she kept a diary and offered shopping, style and beauty tips, among other content, for $2.99 monthly.

“As I look ahead to next year, my goals and priorities are changing,” Jenner, 22, posted Tuesday on her official website. “I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I’ve made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall.”

The app, created and maintained by Whalerock Digital Media, already had been removed from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store as of Tuesday afternoon.

Jenner was named the world’s highest-paid model in Forbes magazine’s annual ranking last month, earning an estimated $22 million in the year prior to June 2017. This includes income from sources other than modeling, such as endorsement contracts with Adidas, Estée Lauder and La Perla, as well as her reality-show salary and earnings from her and sister Kylie Jenner’s fashion line, Kendall + Kylie.

Jenner has not commented about her app decision on social media. Her most recent posts, on Tuesday, were an advertisement for Kendall + Kylie on Twitter and Facebook.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Rosemarie Dewitt and Aniya Hodge in a scene Review: ‘Black Mirror’ season 4 is a gem
Netflix to air New Year's Eve Countdowns for kids
Front row from left, 2017 Kennedy Center Honorees The 2017 Kennedy Center Honors airs tonight
The Golden Globe nominees for best actress in Golden Globes 2018 nominations list
During 15 Christmas-themed TV episodes on Netflix
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County 'RHONY' star Luann de Lesseps arrested in Florida