Kendall Jenner closes down her app

Reality-TV star and model Kendall Jenner, of E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” clan, has closed down her app, in which she kept a diary and offered shopping, style and beauty tips, among other content, for $2.99 monthly.

“As I look ahead to next year, my goals and priorities are changing,” Jenner, 22, posted Tuesday on her official website. “I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I’ve made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall.”

The app, created and maintained by Whalerock Digital Media, already had been removed from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store as of Tuesday afternoon.

Jenner was named the world’s highest-paid model in Forbes magazine’s annual ranking last month, earning an estimated $22 million in the year prior to June 2017. This includes income from sources other than modeling, such as endorsement contracts with Adidas, Estée Lauder and La Perla, as well as her reality-show salary and earnings from her and sister Kylie Jenner’s fashion line, Kendall + Kylie.

Jenner has not commented about her app decision on social media. Her most recent posts, on Tuesday, were an advertisement for Kendall + Kylie on Twitter and Facebook.

