Celebrities

Kendall Jenner, NBA's Devin Booker make it Instagram official

Kendall Jenner (l) joins Proactiv and Teen Vogue

Kendall Jenner (l) joins Proactiv and Teen Vogue at "Paint Positivity: Because Words Matter" event at Wythe Hotel on June 20, 2019 in Brooklyn., Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns attends the NCAAF game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats at Sun Devil Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Proactiv;Christian Petersen/Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Model Kendall Jenner, of E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality-TV clan, and NBA pro Devin Booker on Valentine's Day mutually acknowledged their long-presumed relationship.

In photos that have since cycled out of their respective Instagram Stories accounts, where content remains visible for up to 24 hours, each posted a photo of the two of them together, according to multiple outlets that saved the images. Jenner, 25, posted a photo of the two of them in a kitchen, she smiling with amusement with her back on a countertop while the 6'5", 206-lb. Phoenix Suns guard, 24, is collapsed atop her. A white heart hovers over them. Booker's photo depicts the couple and a dog snuggled together, evidently asleep, on a blanket in an oceanside field, punctuated by an orange heart.

The low-key couple was first seen together last April, driving from Los Angeles to Arizona together.

