Model Kendall Jenner, of E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality-TV clan, and NBA pro Devin Booker on Valentine's Day mutually acknowledged their long-presumed relationship.

In photos that have since cycled out of their respective Instagram Stories accounts, where content remains visible for up to 24 hours, each posted a photo of the two of them together, according to multiple outlets that saved the images. Jenner, 25, posted a photo of the two of them in a kitchen, she smiling with amusement with her back on a countertop while the 6'5", 206-lb. Phoenix Suns guard, 24, is collapsed atop her. A white heart hovers over them. Booker's photo depicts the couple and a dog snuggled together, evidently asleep, on a blanket in an oceanside field, punctuated by an orange heart.

The low-key couple was first seen together last April, driving from Los Angeles to Arizona together.