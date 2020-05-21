TODAY'S PAPER
Kendall Jenner agrees to pay $90,000 to settle Fyre Festival suit

Kendall Jenner has not commented publicly on

 Kendall Jenner has not commented publicly on the settlement. Credit: Getty Images for Longchamp / Ben Gabbe

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Model and reality-TV star Kendall Jenner has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle her part in the ill-fated Fyre Festival.

A judge must still sign off on the agreement filed Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, in Manhattan. A lawsuit filed in August said the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 24, had received $275,000 for a single Instagram post promoting the 2017 festival — which, with its last-minute cancellation, stranded many ticket holders in the Bahamas with little food, water, shelter or transportation home — without disclosing that she was paid to do so.

Additionally, "Jenner never informed the public that she either had no intention of attending the festival, or that she ultimately determined not to attend the Festival," Gregory Messer, the trustee seeking to account for $11.3 million of the $26 million raised by promoter Billy McFarland, said in the suit.

McFarland was sentenced in October 2018 to a 6-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to various fraud charges. Messer did not respond to Newsday requests for comment, and Jenner has not commented publicly.

