Bush gets tributes at Kennedy Center Honors program

This year's honorees for lifetime achievements in the arts were Cher, composer Philip Glass, country music legend Reba McEntire and jazz icon Wayne Shorter. A special award went to the co-creators of the musical "Hamilton."

The 2018 Kennedy Center Honorees. Front row, from

The 2018 Kennedy Center Honorees. Front row, from left: Wayne Shorter, Cher, Reba McEntire and Philip Glass. Back row, from left: "Hamilton" co-creators Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire. Photo Credit: AP/Kevin Wolf

By The Associated Press
Last year's Kennedy Center Honors ceremony was almost overshadowed by controversy surrounding the sitting president. This year's event took place in the shadow of the death of a former commander in chief.

Sunday night's ceremony in Washington, D.C., honoring lifetime artistic achievement featured multiple tributes to former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night at age 94.

The night kicked off with an extended standing ovation in Bush's memory at the request of hostess Gloria Estefan.

"I think it's appropriate to recognize the passing of a wonderful man who dedicated his life to service and who graciously attended this event many times during his administration, laughing, applauding, singing along and even shedding a tear from right up there in the presidential box," said Estefan, who recalled being invited to the White House and how Bush "literally spent 45 minutes patiently talking to my 8-year-old son" about how the government worked.

Within days of that White House visit, Estefan's tour bus was in a serious accident that left her nearly paralyzed, and Bush called her in the hospital, she said.

This year's honorees for lifetime achievements in the arts were Cher, composer Philip Glass, country music legend Reba McEntire and jazz icon Wayne Shorter. An unprecedented special award went to the co-creators of "Hamilton" for their genre-bending musical.

Comedian Whoopi Goldberg kicked off a tribute to Cher in a flowing sparkly gown that she joked came from the pop music icon's closet.

"She is the true original," Goldberg said. "She not only marched to the beat of her own drum — honey, she is a one-woman band!"

The evening ended with Cyndi Lauper, a longtime friend of Cher's, performing "If I Could Turn Back Time."

The Honors tribute performers are always kept secret from the recipients, and this was no exception. When Lauper appeared, Cher yelled from her seat, "You told me you were going to Los Angeles!"

Lauper shrugged onstage and said, "I lied."

