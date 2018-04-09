TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
39° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore announces pregnancy

Asked if she wanted a boy or a girl, Moore said she just wants a healthy baby.

Kenya Moore in Los Angeles on Feb. 27,

Kenya Moore in Los Angeles on Feb. 27, 2016. Photo Credit: AP / Invision/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kenya Moore is having a baby.

The 47-year-old revealed the pregnancy Sunday during the show's reunion on Bravo.

Moore said she and her husband will "definitely be welcoming a boy or a girl" late this year. She said she's still very nervous.

Asked if she wanted a boy or a girl, Moore said she just wants a healthy baby.

The former Miss USA married New York restaurateur Marc Daly on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia in June 2017.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Julia, right, is a muppet with autism on ‘Sesame Street’ special stars Muppet with autism
Hayley Atwell stars as Margaret Schlegel in Starz's ‘Howards End’: Beautiful, but bloodless
In October 1944, Max Fuchs (left, in prayer ‘GI Jews’: Battling bigotry during World War II
Jean Smart as Melanie Bird in Jean Smart explains what’s ahead in ‘Legion’
Leslie Jones as Shanice, left, Chris Redd Chadwick Boseman brings ‘Black Panther’ to ‘SNL’
Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity, above, wants Hannity vows to attack Kimmel until comic apologizes