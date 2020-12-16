"House of Payne" star Keshia Knight Pulliam and "For Better or For Worse" star Brad James are engaged.

A representative for Pulliam, 41, who had played youngest child Rudy Huxtable on NBC's "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992, told People magazine Wednesday that James, 39, had proposed earlier this month. "Keisha and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after," the rep told the publication.

This would be a second marriage for each. Pulliam previously was wed to former Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ed Hartwell, with whom she has daughter Ella Grace, who turns 4 next month.