TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
29° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

'Cosby' star Keshia Knight Pulliam engaged to Brad James, report says

Brad James reportedly popped the question to Keshia

Brad James reportedly popped the question to Keshia Knight Pulliam earlier this month. Credit: Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka / Marcus Ingram

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"House of Payne" star Keshia Knight Pulliam and "For Better or For Worse" star Brad James are engaged.

A representative for Pulliam, 41, who had played youngest child Rudy Huxtable on NBC's "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992, told People magazine Wednesday that James, 39, had proposed earlier this month. "Keisha and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after," the rep told the publication.

This would be a second marriage for each. Pulliam previously was wed to former Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ed Hartwell, with whom she has daughter Ella Grace, who turns 4 next month.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Hilary Duff was set to play an adult Disney Plus 'Lizzie McGuire' revival gets scrapped
Carter Rubin of Shoreham shows off his trophy LI's 'Voice' champ Carter Rubin thanks local fans
The fate of Shoreham's Carter Rubin on "The LI's Carter Rubin, 15, wins 'The Voice'
John Larroquette will return as prosecutor Dan Fielding 'Night Court' reboot in works with John Larroquette
Firefighters from the West Islip Firehouse and Benjamin LI firehouse gets holiday makeover on Netflix show
News 12 reporter and anchor Ty Milburn at Meet Ty Milburn, News 12's new weekend anchor
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search