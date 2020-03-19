Pop-music legend Elton John, former soccer great David Beckham and numerous regular folks have taken up an online challenge by actor Kevin Bacon that urges the public to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hi, folks. You know me, right? I'm technically only six degrees away from you," the popular and prolific actor, the object of the popular "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" pastime, said in a video across his social media. "Right now, like people around the world, I'm staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we're going slow down the spread of this coronavirus — because the contact that you make with someone who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes somebody's mom or grandpa or wife sick. Everyone of us has someone who is worth staying home for."

The "Tremors," "X-Men: First Class" and "City on a Hill" star, 61, then held up a chalkboard cut in the shape of a hog, with "#IStayHomeFor Kyra Sedgwick," his Emmy Award-winning wife.

"While you're staying home, you need to post a video or a sign like this one saying who you're going to say home for, and you tag six friends so they do the same. And since we're all connected by various degrees — trust me, I know — we can work together to stay home and keep each other safe and spread the word." He reiterated his message in accompanying text, tagging Beckham, John, talk-show host Jimmy Fallon, singer Brandi Carlile, singer-actress Demi Lovato and comedian Kevin Hart.

Beckham took up the challenge on Instagram, with a sign reading "#IStayHomeFor VB [fashion-entrepreneur wife Victoria Beckham] and My kids." Bacon reposted it on Twitter and wrote, "This is awesome. Thank you!," including two thumbs-up emoji, "Sending love to you and your fam." Beckham nominated his son Brooklyn, his agent David Gardner, soccer coach Gary Neville, nutritionist Rose Ferguson, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and late-night host James Corden.