Reports: Kevin Hart out of hospital, in rehab facility

Kevin Hart has been discharged from the hospital 10 days after his car crash and is now recovering from his injuries in a rehabilitation facility, according to multiple reports.

However, the wife of the severely injured comedian avoided answering on Thursday when asked about those reports.

"We're just taking it one day at a time," Eniko Hart, 35, told the agency Lion's Share News in a video posted by Tmz.com, shot in the parking lot of a Los Angeles Starbucks on her way to her SUV. "He'll be back on track in no time," she stated.

TMZ on Wednesday cited anonymous sources to say Hart, 40, injured in a Los Angeles car accident Sept. 1, had been transferred to an in-patient rehab center in an undisclosed location, where he is undergoing physical therapy following what has been reported as spinal surgery. People magazine, also citing sources, said the same.

The comic and "Jumanji" movie-franchise star had been a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it went down an embankment. TMZ, citing police, said celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman, another passenger, escaped with minor injuries. Her fiancée, Jared Black, who also goes by Jared Stanton, was driving. Los Angeles' City News Service said he was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center severely hurt, and that according to police was not under the influence of alcohol.