Comedian Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish Hart are expecting their second child together.

"[B]aby #2 … in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! … soon to be a family of 6!" wrote Eniko Hart, 35, on Instagram Tuesday alongside a sepia-toned portrait of herself looking visibly pregnant.

Kevin Hart, 40, commented with a string of dozens of emoji, including applause and a disco dancer.

"#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh," he wrote on his own Instagram and Facebook accounts Tuesday.

The couple, who share 2-year-old son Kenzo, married in August 2016 near Santa Barbara, California.

Kevin Hart has two children, daughter Heaven and son Hendrix, from his marriage to ex-wife Torrei Hart.