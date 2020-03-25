TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish Hart expecting second child

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Hart attend

 Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Hart attend the Roc Nation brunch event on Feb. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation / Vivien Killilea

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Comedian Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish Hart are expecting their second child together.

"[B]aby #2 … in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! … soon to be a family of 6!" wrote Eniko Hart, 35, on Instagram Tuesday alongside a sepia-toned portrait of herself looking visibly pregnant.

Kevin Hart, 40, commented with a string of dozens of emoji, including applause and a disco dancer.

"#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh," he wrote on his own Instagram and Facebook accounts Tuesday.

The couple, who share 2-year-old son Kenzo, married in August 2016 near Santa Barbara, California.

Kevin Hart has two children, daughter Heaven and son Hendrix, from his marriage to ex-wife Torrei Hart.

