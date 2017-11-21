TODAY'S PAPER
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish welcome their first child together

Hart and his wife, Eniko, announced on Mother's Day that she was expecting their first child.

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish pose

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish pose at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event at the Goldstein Residence on in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Aug. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Kevin Hart has announced the birth of his son, Kenzo Kash Hart.

The comedian writes on social media that the baby was born early Tuesday morning. He adds that the boy is "healthy & already smiling."

Hart and his wife, Eniko, announced on Mother's Day that she was expecting their first child. Hart has two children from a previous marriage.

In September, Hart publicly apologized to Eniko and his children for what he described as a "bad error in judgment." He said someone was trying to seek financial gain over his mistakes, and he'd rather confess than let that happen.

An attorney for a woman who said she was "involved" with Hart in August said someone secretly placed cameras in a hotel suite and recorded "bedroom images" of the pair.

