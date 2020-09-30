TODAY'S PAPER
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish welcome their second child

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish welcomed daughter

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish welcomed daughter Kaori on Tuesday. Credit: Invision / AP / Chris Pizzello

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Comedian Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish Hart have welcomed their second child together, daughter Kaori.

"[T]hankful • grateful • blessed. a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more..Kaori Mai Hart 9.29.20," wrote Eniko Hart, 36, on Instagram, with graphical text reading, "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime."

Kevin Hart, 41, a star of the "Jumanji" film franchise, has not commented publicly. The Harts, who announced the pregnancy in March, are parents to son Kenzo, who turns 3 in November. Kevin Hart additionally has two children, daughter Heaven and son Hendrix, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

