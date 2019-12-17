Kevin Hart's wife addreses cheating scandal

Eniko Parrish Hart, wife of comedian Kevin Hart, is speaking publicly for the first time about his 2017 cheating scandal.

"You publicly humiliated me," Eniko Hart, 35, says tearfully in a trailer posted Monday for an upcoming Netflix documentary about her husband. "I just kept saying, 'How the (expletive) did you let that happen?' "

While not addressing her comments directly, Kevin Hart, 40, writing on social media Monday to promote the documentary, said, "I have lived my life as an open book...I have forever told my stories on stage and tried my best to give my fans as much of me as possible...I honestly believe in transparency....I believe in being ok with the ups & downs that come with life. The goal is to grow & to improve & become the best version of yourself possible."

On Tuesday, the "Jumanji: The Next Level" star added a photo portrait of himself and his wife, captioned simply "#Harts."

He had publicly apologized in 2017 after an unidentified party released a sex video and a statement saying the comedian had cheated on his pregnant wife, with whom Hart had son Kenzo that Nov. 21.

In the trailer, Kevin Hart also obliquely references the controversy that arose hours after The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last December announced him as the next Oscars host. After a few seconds of background, an off-camera interviewer asks Hart, "Do you wish you had done something differently?" The comedian immediately snaps, "OK, let's just stop it right here. Because before people judge and go, 'Kevin Hart's a (expletive), he's an (expletive), I want you to understand that there's a lot that you don't know."

Following the Academy's announcement of Hart on Dec. 4, 2018, critics noted the comic's homophobic tweets in 2009, as well as jokes in his 2010 comedy special "Seriously Funny" about his fear at the thought of his son being gay, and trying to "prevent" it. After two days of silence, Hart fueled the controversy with an Instagram video saying he had apologized for the remarks in the past and would not do so again. The following day, he tweeted he was stepping down from the Oscars and said, "I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."