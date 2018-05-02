TODAY'S PAPER
Kevin Hart extortion case: Criminal charges for suspect

Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles premiere of

Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" on Dec. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
A man was charged Wednesday with trying to extort money from Kevin Hart by threatening to release video he secretly shot of the actor and comedian with a woman in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Jonathan Jackson with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter. Jackson remains in custody on $100,000 bail after his Monday arrest, jail records showed.

Prosecutors allege Jackson tried to extort an undisclosed amount from Hart in August then tried to sell the video to celebrity news websites.

It was not clear whether he had an attorney who could comment, or whether he has any previous connection to Hart.

Shortly after the charges were announced, Hart tweeted: “Mind blown . . . Hurt . . . at a lost [sic] for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who said in September that someone secretly filmed “bedroom images” of her client Montia Sabbag with Hart in a hotel suite, praised the charges.

“Montia and I are delighted that the alleged extortionist is being brought to justice,” Bloom said on Twitter. “As a crime victim in this case, Montia has fully cooperated with the police since the beginning.”

Without giving details, Hart apologized on Instagram when word of the video emerged in September to his wife and kids for what he called a “bad error in judgment.”

Emails to Hart’s publicists seeking further comment were not immediately returned.

The 38-year-old stand-up comic-turned-movie actor most recently starred in “Jumanji.”

