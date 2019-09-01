TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Comedian Kevin Hart injured in Southern California car crash

Kevin Hart attends the Big Screen Achievement Awards

Kevin Hart attends the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 4, 2019. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.  Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.

The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages.

The crash was first reported by TMZ. 

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Billy Joel, left, shows off his motorcycle Billy Joel visits 'Jay Leno's Garage'
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek at the 44th annual Trebek is back at 'Jeopardy!' following cancer treatment
Mike Colter stars in the new CBS series 10 great shows to watch in September
Luann de Lesseps attends the premiere screening of 'Real Housewife' Luann de Lesseps completes probation
Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in Amazon Prime Video Season The best (and worst) TV of 2019 so far, according to LIers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: The What is the cast of 'OITNB' up to now?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search