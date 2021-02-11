A Long Island City man who worked as a personal shopper for Kevin Hart was arrested Wednesday and charged with stealing more than $1 million from the comedy star.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Dylan Jason Syer, 29, owner of the personal-shopping business Sire Consulting, was indicted and arraigned in Queens Supreme Court for allegedly making unauthorized purchases using Hart's credit cards between October 2017 and February 2019.

"No one is immune to being targeted by fraudsters," Katz, 55, said in a statement. Syer, she said, "used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor's credit cards for astronomical sums of money."

The 10-count indictment on charges including grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and identity theft carries up to 25 years in prison. Syer is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

Through his business, Syer became acquainted with Hart in 2015, and later was contracted to shop for the star. Given Hart's credit-card numbers in order to make authorized purchases, Syer, the DA said, bought additional items for himself, among them fine art, collectible dolls, two Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere bags, and $240,000 worth of jewelry and five Patek Philippe watches valued at more than $400,000.

Photographs of these items were posted on Syer's public Instagram account, the DA said. As of Thursday afternoon, an Instagram page for Sire Consulting continued to show items including Vuitton bags and Philippe watches.

Syer did not immediately respond to a Newsday request for comment. Hart, 41, who cooperated with the investigation, has not commented publicly.