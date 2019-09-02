Kevin Hart's wife said guardedly Monday that the actor-comedian was on the mend following injuries he sustained in a car accident early Sunday.

In a Lion's Share News video posted by TMZ.com, 35-year-old Eniko Parrish Hart says, "He's great," in a response to an apparent question on her husband's condition as she enters the Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles. "He's going to be just fine."

Without specifically confirming reports that "Ride Along" franchise star Hart, 40, had undergone back surgery, his wife of three years assures, "He's fine. … He's awake."

Hart's representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment, according to The Associated Press.

The star was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it went down an embankment on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, about 30 miles east of Los Angeles around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

TMZ, citing police, said celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman, another passenger, escaped with minor injuries. Her fiancee, Jared Black, who also goes by Jared Stanton, was driving.

Los Angeles' City News Service said he was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center severely hurt, and that according to police was not under the influence of alcohol.