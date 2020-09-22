TODAY'S PAPER
Kevin Hart inks new multiplatform deal with SiriusXM

Kevin Hart and his Laugh Out Loud comedy

Kevin Hart and his Laugh Out Loud comedy network have announced a multiplatform deal with satellite radio broadcaster SiriusXM. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

Kevin Hart is bringing more of his funny back to SiriusXM.

The satellite radio company announced on Tuesday a new multiplatform deal with Hart and his comedy network Laugh Out Loud. The superstar comedian-actor will host new regular and live programs on his channel, Laugh Out Loud Radio, while expanding additional comedic programming that includes radio shows, podcasts and on-demand video.

Hart, 41, said the deal with SiriusXM will give him more creative control. He said the new programs will enable him to provide more "real, raw and authentic conversations."

"That’s our priority," said Hart, who launched LOL three years ago. His radio show "Straight From The Hart" premiered on his channel in 2018. "If we can continue to engage at a very high level, being ourselves and being true to who we are, the success is endless."

As part of the deal, Hart will interview top comedians on his new regular show. He will also host more live editions of his biweekly program with his longtime friends called the Plastic Cup Boyz, who include Will "Spank" Horton, Na’im Lynn, Joey Wells, Harry Ratchford and Wayne Brown.

