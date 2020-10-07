Frequent collaborators Kevin James and Adam Sandler have teamed up for "Nature Planet," a comedy short on the Long Island-born James' YouTube channel.

The 5-minute, 21-second parody of such wildlife documentary series as PBS' "Nature" or the BBC's "Natural World" features "Sir Adam Sandler" narrating on the plight of "the silver-breasted montle," a near-extinct species of forest herbivores that are "naturally playful and incredibly curious." Played by the Mineola-born and Stony Brook-raised James, 55, in an open-faced bearlike costume, the montle lounges in the woods, scratches his back on tree bark and tries to avoid its only known predator, raptors who pluck them from the forest floor and carry them away.

James, who appears as up to five montles on-screen at a time, portrays the gentle beast gamely, at points running to avoid capture and even standing in some body of water and, heavy cloth suit and all, dipping under it. The short even includes the miracle of birth, featuring James as a pint-size baby montle.

The short is the latest of James’ several comedy videos shot by the Rhode Island-based production company the Kinnane Brothers, who for months have been quarantining with James on Long Island to produce content. After being introduced to him by a friend, the brothers were in talks with the comic about collaborations when COVID-19 quarantining began in March.

James, forced to put off a comedy tour and other projects, said, " 'Hey, if you guys want to do this safely, we could quarantine together,' " Charles Kinnane told The Hollywood Reporter in August. The brothers lodged at an Airbnb near James' Long Island home and worked as a "self-contained unit," he said, on what has proved to be a popular series of shorts.

James, who starred as a retired cop living with his family in Massapequa in the 2016-18 CBS sitcom "Kevin Can Wait," shot at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, has co-starred with the Brooklyn-born Sandler, 54, in numerous movies, including "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry" (2007), "Grown Ups" (2010) and its 2013 sequel, "Pixels" (2015) and Netflix's just-released "Hubie Halloween."