Kevin James doubles down on All American burgers 

Kevin James shared a video of himself wolfing down eight double cheeseburgers from All American Drive-In in Massapequa. Credit: AP / Richard Shotwell

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Forget Queens, comedian Kevin James should be crowned the “Burger King.”

On his Instagram account, the Mineola born-Stony Brook raised comedic actor ["The King of Queens," "Kevin Can Wait"] posted on Tuesday a time-sped up video of himself consuming eight double cheeseburgers from All American Drive-In, located in Massapequa, which he washed down with two shakes. The message underneath the video read, “Don’t try this at home @all_american_hamburger_drivein #CheatDay.”

James, 54, is currently working at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage on his upcoming Netflix show “The Crew.” Those looking to check out his stand-up comedy can catch him at The Paramount in Huntington on Feb. 16 and May 3.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

