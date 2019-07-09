LI's Kevin James to play a bad guy for the first time

Comedian Kevin James is set to expand his range, playing a bad guy for the first time in the planned action-thriller "Becky."

Deadline.com on Tuesday said the "Kevin Can Wait" and "The King of Queens" star, 54, who was born in Mineola and raised in Stony Brook, would play Dominick, leader of a group of convicts who attack a teen (Lulu Wilson) and her father at a remote lake house. Simon Pegg, originally set for the role, bowed out for scheduling reasons, producers told Deadline.

James, who played a comedic action role in 2016's "True Memoirs of an International Assassin," brings his stand-up act to The Paramount in Huntington on Sept. 8.