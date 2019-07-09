TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Evening
SEARCH
84° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

LI's Kevin James to play a bad guy for the first time

Kevin James attends the "True Memoirs of an

Kevin James attends the "True Memoirs of an International Assassin" premiere at Manhattan's AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Nov. 3, 2016.  Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Comedian Kevin James is set to expand his range, playing a bad guy for the first time in the planned action-thriller "Becky."

Deadline.com on Tuesday said the "Kevin Can Wait" and "The King of Queens" star, 54, who was born in Mineola and raised in Stony Brook, would play Dominick, leader of a group of convicts who attack a teen (Lulu Wilson) and her father at a remote lake house. Simon Pegg, originally set for the role, bowed out for scheduling reasons, producers told Deadline.

James, who played a comedic action role in 2016's "True Memoirs of an International Assassin," brings his stand-up act to The Paramount in Huntington on Sept. 8. 

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Friends" cast members Matt LeBlanc, left, Matthew Perry, AT&T pulls 'Friends' from Netflix
Long Islander Marlene Glass, center, appears on the LIer appears on ABC's 'Holey Moley'
Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, is 'SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout': Funny and funky
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file Comic Morgan hosting The ESPYS to help fight cancer
Wendy Williams attends Annual Charity Day hosted by More health woes for Wendy Williams
This image released by PBS shows characters Molly, First U.S. kid's series with Alaska Native lead kicks off
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search