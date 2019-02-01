Kevin James to play six shows at LI comedy club

Kevin James is back in action. Eight months after his CBS sitcom, “Kevin Can Wait,” got canceled after two seasons, the Stony Brook/Mineola-raised comedian is hitting the stage again. James will perform six shows at Governor’s in Levittown Feb. 6-9. The shows, which are all sold out, are dubbed, “Trying It Out!” referring to the fact that he will be working through some new material.

Since the show's cancellation, James’ main contact with his fans has been through his Instagram posts. He shaved his head, grew a beard and has been actively working out to lose weight. His posts comedically document the process as he prepares for Kevin James 2.0.

In other comedy news, New Jersey stand-up Artie Lange, formerly of “The Howard Stern Show,” will not be appearing at his scheduled Governor’s show Friday because, according to his Twitter account, he’s entering a “long term treatment program” for his struggle with drugs. However, the show will go on: It's now billed as “Rev. Bob Levy and Friends from the Artie Lange Camp," starting at 8 p.m.