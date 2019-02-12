Kevin James sets Paramount gig

Kevin James is keeping his stand-up comedy momentum going. After delivering six sold-out shows at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown last week, “The King of Queens” is headlining The Paramount in Huntington on March 10.

James, who grew up in Stony Brook and Mineola, was testing out new material during his shows at Governor’s, which were billed as “Trying It Out!” He works clean, discussing topics like his struggle with losing weight to finding the right day planner app.

Tickets for The Paramount show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with pre-sales starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. For more information about the show, visit: paramountny.com or call 631-673-7300.