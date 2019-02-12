TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
42° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kevin James sets Paramount gig

Kevin James attends "True Memoirs of an International

Kevin James attends "True Memoirs of an International Assassin" in Manhattan in 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Kevin James is keeping his stand-up comedy momentum going. After delivering six sold-out shows at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown last week, “The King of Queens” is headlining The Paramount in Huntington on March 10.

James, who grew up in Stony Brook and Mineola, was testing out new material during his shows at Governor’s, which were billed as “Trying It Out!” He works clean, discussing topics like his struggle with losing weight to finding the right day planner app.

Tickets for The Paramount show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with pre-sales starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. For more information about the show, visit: paramountny.com or call 631-673-7300.

Headshot

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Jussie Smollett attends the Fox Networks Group programming 'Empire' star to talk on 'GMA' in first interview after attack
Bryan Cranston as Walter White on AMC's " These are the TV shows LIers love to watch
Albert Finney, the charismatic Academy Award-nominated British actor Recent notable deaths
Terry Crews attends The 2019 Makers Conference 'America's Got Talent' names new host, judges
Lady Gaga, left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama's Grammy pop-up didn't impress mom
Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" is returning to Resistance key as 'Handmaid's Tale' returns for season 3