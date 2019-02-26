Kevin James adds another Paramount show

It appears Kevin James can’t wait: The Stony Brook/Mineola-raised comedian has added another show to The Paramount in Huntington, this one set for April 11.

The performance follows his sold-out March 10 gig, where his brother Gary Valentine (who played cousin Danny Heffernan on “The King of Queens” and Kyle Gable, Kevin's brother, on "Kevin Can Wait") will open. Although he’s not launching a residency, the April show will mark his 13th gig at the venue. James is in full stand-up mode these days after warming up with six sold-out shows at Governor’s in Levittown earlier this month.

Tickets for The Paramount show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with presales starting Thursday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com (presale code: PULSE). For more information about the show, visit paramountny.com or call 631-673-7300.