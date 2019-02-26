TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
SEARCH
35° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kevin James adds another Paramount show

Actor/executive producer Kevin James participates in the "Kevin

Actor/executive producer Kevin James participates in the "Kevin Can Wait" panel during the CBS Television Critics Association summer press tour in 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: AP/Invision/Richard Shotwell

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

It appears Kevin James can’t wait: The Stony Brook/Mineola-raised comedian has added another show to The Paramount in Huntington, this one set for April 11.

The performance follows his sold-out March 10 gig, where his brother Gary Valentine (who played cousin Danny Heffernan on “The King of Queens” and Kyle Gable, Kevin's brother, on "Kevin Can Wait") will open. Although he’s not launching a residency, the April show will mark his 13th gig at the venue. James is in full stand-up mode these days after warming up with six sold-out shows at Governor’s in Levittown earlier this month.

Tickets for The Paramount show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with presales starting Thursday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com (presale code: PULSE). For more information about the show, visit paramountny.com or call 631-673-7300.

Headshot

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Julia Our critic's 24 must-see shows for March
Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs Recent notable deaths
In "Free Solo," Alex Honnold holds all of 'Free Solo': Visually dizzying, thought-provoking
Lady Gaga arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018
See performances from some of your favorite artists, When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox on the FX 'Better Things': Flawless third season