TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kevin James adds another Paramount date

Kevin James attends "The True Memoirs of an

Kevin James attends "The True Memoirs of an International Assassin" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Nov. 3, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Comedian Kevin James might want to consider moving to Huntington because he has added yet another date at The Paramount on June 2. Tickets went fast for his March 10 and April 11 shows at the venue causing “The King of Queens” star to return for the hat trick.

James, who was raised in Mineola and Stony Brook, is going on a full stand-up tour after his April Paramount show taking him to Las Vegas, Worcester, Massachusetts, Stamford, Connecticut, Albany, Atlantic City, Staten Island, Syracuse, Newark, New Jersey, Red Bank, New Jersey, and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Tickets ($49.50-$99.50) for The Paramount show go on sale Friday, at 10 a.m. with a pre-sale starting Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com (presale code: PULSE). For more information about the show, visit: paramountny.com or call 631-673-7300.

Headshot

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Frankie Shaw attends a Los Angeles premiere. Showtime cancels 'SMILF' after reports of on-set misconduct
Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, the Recent notable deaths
Leslie Jones as Gayle King and Kenan Thompson 'SNL' tackles R. Kelly fiasco in cold open
The Simpson Family. 'Simpsons' producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode
Colton Underwood makes his final choice on 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood to make his final choice
Actors Jason Priestley and Luke Perry attend Hallmark Priestley on Perry: 'You burned oh, so brightly Luke'