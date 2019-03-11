Kevin James adds another Paramount date

Comedian Kevin James might want to consider moving to Huntington because he has added yet another date at The Paramount on June 2. Tickets went fast for his March 10 and April 11 shows at the venue causing “The King of Queens” star to return for the hat trick.

James, who was raised in Mineola and Stony Brook, is going on a full stand-up tour after his April Paramount show taking him to Las Vegas, Worcester, Massachusetts, Stamford, Connecticut, Albany, Atlantic City, Staten Island, Syracuse, Newark, New Jersey, Red Bank, New Jersey, and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Tickets ($49.50-$99.50) for The Paramount show go on sale Friday, at 10 a.m. with a pre-sale starting Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com (presale code: PULSE). For more information about the show, visit: paramountny.com or call 631-673-7300.