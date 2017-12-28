“Grey’s Anatomy” star Kevin McKidd and his wife, Jane Parker, who have been separated since 2015, have finalized their divorce.

People magazine said Thursday that according to court documents, the dissolution of marriage was filed Dec. 22. The couple, who married in 1999, have two teenage children, son Joseph and daughter Iona.

McKidd, 44, will pay $22,440 in monthly child support plus private school and summer camp costs until each child reaches 18, and $65,096 in monthly spousal support until that time. Afterward which Parker will receive an additional $12,147 a month in spousal support for four years, People said, as well as 20 percent of any income he makes above $3 million a year.

The Scots-born actor, who plays surgeon Owen Hunt on the ABC medical drama, became a U.S. citizen in August 2015.