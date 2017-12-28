TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kevin McKidd finalizes divorce

Kevin McKidd and his wife, Jane Parker, attend

Kevin McKidd and his wife, Jane Parker, attend the premiere of "Frost/Nixon" in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2008. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Kevin McKidd and his wife, Jane Parker, who have been separated since 2015, have finalized their divorce.

People magazine said Thursday that according to court documents, the dissolution of marriage was filed Dec. 22. The couple, who married in 1999, have two teenage children, son Joseph and daughter Iona.

McKidd, 44, will pay $22,440 in monthly child support plus private school and summer camp costs until each child reaches 18, and $65,096 in monthly spousal support until that time. Afterward which Parker will receive an additional $12,147 a month in spousal support for four years, People said, as well as 20 percent of any income he makes above $3 million a year.

The Scots-born actor, who plays surgeon Owen Hunt on the ABC medical drama, became a U.S. citizen in August 2015.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Newest ‘Bachelor’ ready to begin search for love
Gal Gadot arrives to the premiere of "Justice Gal Gadot, more announced as Golden Globe presenters
Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan is crowned Ex-Miss America calls board offer 'laughable'
‘Roseanne,’ more TV to look forward to in 2018
Actress Kate Mara attends the Guggenheim International Gala Mara, more to star in FX’s new dance musical ‘Pose’
"Double Date" -- After Goody and Didi (Saidah Entertainment highs and lows in 2017