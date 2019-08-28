Canadian entrepreneur and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary is speaking out about Saturday's boat collision that left two people dead.

"Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident," O'Leary, 65,said Wednesday in a statement, adding that he was "fully cooperating with authorities."

Canadian media, citing Ontario Provincial Police, said the collision occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Lake Joseph, roughly 165 yards off Emerald Island in Seguin Township. Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, died instantly and Susanne Brito, 48, a mother-of-three from Uxbridge, Ontario, died Tuesday of what Constable Joe Scali told the Parry Sound North Star were critical injuries. Initial reports mistakenly had given her hometown as Markham, Ontario, and her death as on Monday.

The two dead were among several boaters on a 13-person craft that allegedly was struck by a smaller boat containing O’Leary and others, said the Toronto Sun. A third person on the larger boat received medical treatment and was released, as were two people on O'Leary's vessel, said Detective Inspector Martin Graham to the Toronto Star.

Graham said it was too early to determine whether alcohol played a role, telling multiple outlets, "Obviously, bearing in mind one person has lost their life … it requires a complete investigation to determine the facts surrounding how this came about." O'Leary's wife, Linda, was piloting the boat at the time of the accident, the "Shark Tank" star's representative told NBC News, and passed a DUI test.

O'Leary, nicknamed "Mr. Wonderful" on his reality-TV show, added in his statement that, "Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected."

FACT-CHECK NOTES

Statement given to TMZ and others, including Canadian newspaper and NBC News

https://www.tmz.com/2019/08/27/kevin-oleary-shark-tank-fatal-boat-crash-ontario-lake-joseph/