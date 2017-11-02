Following accusations of continuing sexual impropriety, Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey is considering entering treatment of some kind.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” his publicist, Staci Wolfe, said in a statement late Wednesday. “No other information is available at this time.”

In the ongoing fallout from “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp saying Spacey had made sexual advances toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos has posted accusations on Facebook.

“I myself had a couple of nasty encounters with Spacey that were on the verge of being harassment,” wrote Cavazos, who appeared in numerous productions by the London theater company The Old Vic from 2008 to 2014, during Spacey’s 11-year tenure as artistic director. “In fact, if I had been a woman,” he continued, in a translation of the Spanish-language original, “I probably wouldn’t have hesitated to identify it as such, but I guess the lack of a more specifically direct or aggressive action led me to justify the incident as ‘one of those things.’ . . . It was so common that it even became a local joke (in very bad taste).”

He added, “I don’t remember how many people told me the same story: Spacey invited them to meet him to ‘talk about their careers.’ When they arrived at the theater, he had prepared a picnic with champagne on the stage, beautifully lit. Every story varied in how far the picnic went, but the technique was the same. More common was that he would meet at the bar of his theater, squeezing the one who attracted his attention. That’s how he touched me the second time.”

“All at The Old Vic are deeply dismayed to hear the allegations levied against Kevin Spacey, who was Artistic Director from 2004–2015,” the company said in a statement. “Inappropriate behaviour by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable.”

Following Rapp’s accusations on BuzzFeed.com Sunday, Tony- and two-time Academy Award-winner Spacey, 58, apologized in a statement in which he also came out as gay. Netflix and the production company Media Rights Capital subsequently announced that production on season 6 of Spacey’s series “House of Cards” was put on hiatus. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences rescinded an award the organization announced in June it would bestow on Spacey.

In related news, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has dropped a scheduled Friday segment with “Wisdom of the Crowd” star Jeremy Piven, whom reality-TV star Ariane Bellamar has accused of groping her on the set of his previous series “Entourage” and elsewhere. “Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest,” a CBS representative told Variety on Thursday.