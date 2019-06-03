NANTUCKET, Mass. — Kevin Spacey has arrived at a Nantucket courthouse where a hearing is set in the case accusing him of groping an 18-year-old busboy in 2016.

The former "House of Cards" actor was not required to attend Monday's pretrial hearing. Wearing a gray suit and glasses, Spacey walked into the courthouse with his lawyers.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery.

His accuser says Spacey groped him in the crowded bar of the Club Car, where the teen worked as a busboy.

On Friday, Spacey's attorney Alan Jackson accused the man of deleting text messages that support Spacey's innocence.

Jackson wants the court to demand that prosecutors turn over a "complete and unaltered" forensic copy of the accuser's cellphone.