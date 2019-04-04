TODAY'S PAPER
Kevin Spacey's lawyers returning to court in bar groping case

Kevin Spacey departs from district court on Jan. 7 after arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass. Photo Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By The Associated Press
NANTUCKET, Mass. — A judge will consider motions filed by lawyers for Kevin Spacey, who's charged with groping an 18-year-old man on Nantucket in 2016.

The Oscar-winning former "House of Cards" actor won't be present for Thursday's hearing at Nantucket District Court.

Spacey's attorneys have been seeking to preserve phone and electronic records between the man — who says Spacey unzipped his pants and fondled him — and the man's girlfriend at the time. The assault allegedly occurred at a restaurant on the island off Cape Cod where the young man worked as a busboy.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to felony indecent assault and battery. His lawyers have called the accusations "patently false."

It's the first criminal case brought against Spacey after several sexual misconduct allegations crippled his career in 2017.

By The Associated Press

