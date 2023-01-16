Embattled actor Kevin Spacey receives Italian award

Actor Kevin Spacey was in the northern Italian city of Turin on Monday to receive a lifetime achievement award, teach a master class and introduce a screening of the 1999 film “American Beauty.”

The sold-out events were billed as Spacey's first speaking engagements since #MeToo-era allegations derailed his soaring career. The two-time Academy Award winner lost his starring role on the Netflix series “House of Cards” and saw other opportunities dry up.

Spacey filmed his most recent movie, director Franco Nero’s “The Man Who Drew God,” in Turin. He received an award for contributing to the growth of cinema and was interviewed about his career at the city's National Museum of Cinema.

Previous winners of the Stella della Mole Award include actors Isabella Rossellini and Monica Bellucci, and director Dario Argento.

Spacey is scheduled to go on trial in London in June on a dozen charges alleging he sexually assaulted four men between 2001 and 2013, including when he was the artistic director at the city's Old Vic theater. He has pleaded not guilty.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In October, a federal jury in a New York civil case found that Spacey, 63, did not sexually abuse actor Anthony Rapp when both were relatively unknown Broadway actors in 1986 and Rapp was 14 years old.

Spacey previously faced allegations in Massachusetts that he groped a man at a bar. Prosecutors later dropped the charges.