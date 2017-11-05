This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 59° Good Afternoon
Overcast 59° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Richard Dreyfuss' son: Kevin Spacey groped me in 2008

Harry Dreyfuss says the "House of Cards" actor groped him when he was 18 years old.

Actor Kevin Spacey, pictured on Feb. 23, 2016,

Actor Kevin Spacey, pictured on Feb. 23, 2016, arrives for the season 4 premiere screening of the Netflix series "House of Cards" in Washington, D.C. Photo Credit: Getty Images / NICHOLAS KAMM

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss says Kevin Spacey groped him in 2008, adding another allegation to the mounting claims against the "House of Cards" actor.

In a guest column published Saturday by Buzzfeed, Harry Dreyfuss said the occurrence took place while his father was rehearsing at Spacey's London apartment for the play "Complicit" at the Old Vic theater. Dreyfuss was 18 at the time. He said he didn't tell his father about the encounter for several years.

An attorney for Spacey didn't immediately respond to messages Sunday.

Netflix boots Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'

Netflix on Friday cut ties with Spacey after numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault were leveled against the 58-year-old actor. London police are reportedly investigating Spacey for a 2008 sexual assault.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Larry David on 'SNL.' Host Larry David bombs on ‘SNL’
Kevin Spacey arrives at the Q&A Screening of Netflix boots Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'
Jann Wenner in the early days of the ‘Rolling Stone’ doc a fascinating 50-year trip
Chuck Todd has been moderator of Chuck Todd talks ‘Meet the Press’ as it turns 70
TV turkeys: 14 worst shows of this century
How ‘Trump’ invented Christmas