This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 68° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 68° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kevin Spacey dropped by agent, publicist; 'House of Cards' workers claim he created 'toxic' workplace

A former "House of Cards" worker has also alleged Kevin Spacey of sexual assault.

The talent agency CAA is no longer representing

The talent agency CAA is no longer representing Kevin Spacey as of late Thursday evening, Nov. 2, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The talent agency CAA is no longer representing Kevin Spacey as of late Thursday evening.

A person with knowledge of the decision who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that both CAA and Spacey's publicist Staci Wolfe have parted ways with the actor amid growing claims of sexual harassment against him.

Representatives from the agency did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Spacey seeking ‘evaluation and treatment,’ rep says

In another accusation, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos describes ‘a couple of nasty encounters’ he had with Spacey.

CNN also reported Thursday that eight current or former "House of Cards" workers claim Spacey made the Netflix production a "toxic" workplace and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him.

The workers' identities were withheld from Thursday's report because they fear professional fallout, the cable news channel said.

Among them is a former production assistant who alleged that Spacey assaulted him during one of the Netflix show's early seasons, and CNN reported that all of the people described Spacey's behavior as predatory.

The report accuses Spacey of allegedly targeted staffers who were typically young and male with nonconsensual touching and crude comments.

Netflix and Spacey's publicist didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Production of "House of Cards" was previously suspended.

The fallout stems from last weekend's BuzzFeed News report in which actor Anthony Rapp said that Spacey attempted to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

Spacey apologized earlier this week for the incident but said he didn't recall what might have been "drunken behavior." In a statement Wednesday, Spacey's publicist said he's seeking unspecified treatment.

‘This Is Us’ removes Spacey reference from episode

A "This Is Us" producer said they decided to remove Spacey's name due to "recent events."
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Sarah Hyland responded to internet rumors regarding her Hyland says her ‘Modern Family’ character is bisexual
Jeremy Piven attends the CBS Summer Soiree during 'Late Show' cancels pre-taped Piven interview
Barbra Streisand performs at Barclays Center in Barbra Streisand sets Netflix concert special
Brian Kilmeade of Kilmeade talks about Fox News, Jackson book
Katharine McPhee and Daniel Gillies star in ‘Lost Wife of Robert Durst’: Well-told biopic
Bobby Moynihan's show, which CBS said would Moynihan’s ‘Me, Myself & I’ pulled from CBS schedule