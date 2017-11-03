The talent agency CAA is no longer representing Kevin Spacey as of late Thursday evening.

A person with knowledge of the decision who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that both CAA and Spacey's publicist Staci Wolfe have parted ways with the actor amid growing claims of sexual harassment against him.

Representatives from the agency did not immediately respond to request for comment.

CNN also reported Thursday that eight current or former "House of Cards" workers claim Spacey made the Netflix production a "toxic" workplace and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him.

The workers' identities were withheld from Thursday's report because they fear professional fallout, the cable news channel said.

Among them is a former production assistant who alleged that Spacey assaulted him during one of the Netflix show's early seasons, and CNN reported that all of the people described Spacey's behavior as predatory.

The report accuses Spacey of allegedly targeted staffers who were typically young and male with nonconsensual touching and crude comments.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Netflix and Spacey's publicist didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Production of "House of Cards" was previously suspended.

The fallout stems from last weekend's BuzzFeed News report in which actor Anthony Rapp said that Spacey attempted to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

Spacey apologized earlier this week for the incident but said he didn't recall what might have been "drunken behavior." In a statement Wednesday, Spacey's publicist said he's seeking unspecified treatment.