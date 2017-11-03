Kevin Spacey dropped by agent, publicist; 'House of Cards' workers claim he created 'toxic' workplace
A former "House of Cards" worker has also alleged Kevin Spacey of sexual assault.
The talent agency CAA is no longer representing Kevin Spacey as of late Thursday evening.
A person with knowledge of the decision who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that both CAA and Spacey's publicist Staci Wolfe have parted ways with the actor amid growing claims of sexual harassment against him.
Representatives from the agency did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Spacey seeking ‘evaluation and treatment,’ rep saysIn another accusation, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos describes ‘a couple of nasty encounters’ he had with Spacey.
CNN also reported Thursday that eight current or former "House of Cards" workers claim Spacey made the Netflix production a "toxic" workplace and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him.
The workers' identities were withheld from Thursday's report because they fear professional fallout, the cable news channel said.
Among them is a former production assistant who alleged that Spacey assaulted him during one of the Netflix show's early seasons, and CNN reported that all of the people described Spacey's behavior as predatory.
The report accuses Spacey of allegedly targeted staffers who were typically young and male with nonconsensual touching and crude comments.
Netflix and Spacey's publicist didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Production of "House of Cards" was previously suspended.
The fallout stems from last weekend's BuzzFeed News report in which actor Anthony Rapp said that Spacey attempted to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.
Spacey apologized earlier this week for the incident but said he didn't recall what might have been "drunken behavior." In a statement Wednesday, Spacey's publicist said he's seeking unspecified treatment.
‘This Is Us’ removes Spacey reference from episodeA "This Is Us" producer said they decided to remove Spacey's name due to "recent events."